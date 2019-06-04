Entertainment Gallery Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kauhsal, Nora Fatehi and others share laughs at Russell Peters show Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Tacker, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Jima Sarbh and many others attended Russell Peters comedy show in Mumbai on Monday. Canadian stand-up comedian Russell Peters brought his 'Deported World Tour' to Mumbai on Monday evening. To enjoy some good laughs amidst their busy schedules, Bollywood celebrities took some time out and attended the show. Present at the show were Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Tacker, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Jima Sarbh and many others.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal even clicked a picture with the man of the hour, Russell Peters. Taapsee shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Thicker than a Snicker” ❤️😍☺️ @russellpeters." Student Of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria looked chic as she posed for the shutterbugs before attending the comedy show. "What a night! Russel Peters, thank you for the laughs," she wrote as she shared a photo with the comedian. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Television actors and close friends Sanaya Irani and Ridhi Dogra also attended Russell Peters’ show on Monday evening. Karan Tacker also joined the two beauties. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jim Sarbh looked excited as he walked in for Russell Peters’ show. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi and Kirti Kulhari at Russell Peters’ show in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Preeti Jhangiani and Kim Sharma looked gorgeous as they arrived for Russell Peters' show. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kubbra Sait struck a pose with Russell Peters’ poster before entering the venue of the comedy show. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)