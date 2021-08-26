Must Read
- Afghanistan crisis: 'We are more scared of Pakistanis among the Taliban'
- Afghan woman MP says flew to Delhi last week, deported
- Caught on video: Gangsters enjoying liquor, snacks inside police lock-up
- An Expert Explains: Why is China building missile silos?
- Two Congress pots simmer: Mixed signals on Capt Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel defiant
- Govt clears all 9 names sent by Collegium for Supreme Court, now one vacancy
- Lack of resilience and defensive resolve scripts India's batting collapse in Headlingley
- Days after govt deleted para on Mughals, culture section of govt website becomes a photo gallery
- Kabir Khan upset with demonisation of Mughals in Hindi cinema: 'They were the original nation builders'
- Follow LIVE and latest updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis here
Rubina Dilaik’s birthday: 14 photos of Bigg Boss 14 winnerAugust 26, 2021 8:21:28 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt clears 9 names sent by Collegium for Supreme Court, now one vacancy
- Two Congress pots simmer: Mixed signals on Capt Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel defiant
- EntertainmentSamantha Akkineni says The Family Man was 'scary, risky' for her: 'Thought it would flop badly or...'
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is not allowed to go shirtless at home: 'Don't do something a girl can't do'
- TrendingShashi Tharoor memes take over internet, Congress MP shares his favourite ones
- TrendingNASA shares video of 'cosmic rose', leaves netizens fascinated
- SportsLack of resilience and defensive resolve scripts India's batting collapse in Headlingley
- SportsIndia vs England 3rd Test Day 1: A different ball game
- OpinionHow ideologies of national parties are domesticated by Northeast India’s grassroots politics
- Why is China building missile silos?
- LifestyleFive important health concerns women must discuss with their gynecologists
- TechnologyApple patent envisions a dual-screen MacBook