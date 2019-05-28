Rocketman: Taron Egerton to sing his heart out in Elton John biopic

Toggle Menu Sections
Rocketman, the Elton John biopic, stars Taron Egerton in the title role. The Dexter Fletcher directorial recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Dexter Fletcher directorial Rocketman is the biopic of Elton John. The film, starring Taron Egerton in the lead role, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Elton John, apparently, gave the makers free rein to tell his story. Scroll to see photos from the biopic which will hit screens this week.

Elton John had earlier said, "This movie is about when I started to become famous. It was an extraordinary and surreal time, and that’s how I wanted the film to be."

Taron Egerton said, "Elton John is a music icon, but we often forget that he is also a person with a very human story to tell."

"We always felt we wanted to be irreverent and make sure the audience feels like it is getting a glimpse into the life of a man who has had a notoriously turbulent time. But it is also so important to make the fans happy and make Elton likeable. This is a raw, human story, but it is also a celebration of a truly great man and what we can learn from him," Taron Egerton shared.

Richard Madden plays John Reid, Elton John's love interest in the film. Madden is known for playing Robb Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones.

Richard Madden is said to be in the running to play James Bond. Though the actor slammed the rumours, he was quizzed about the same at Rocketman's premiere at Cannes.

Jamie Bell plays Bernie Taupin, Elton John's long term collaborator.

Taron Egerton first rose to international fame with the Kingsman franchise.

