6 / 6

Sherlock Holmes can be watched on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Iron Man, RDJ also left his stamp on another iconic character, namely Sherlock Holmes, the fictional British detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle. His London accent is not quite believable and the Guy Ritchie’s direction makes Sherlock Holmes and its sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows as much action films as mysteries. But Downey Jr’s Sherlock is a worthy follow-up to all the other on-screen Sherlock Holmes, and his irresistible chemistry with Jude Law (who is brilliant in the role of Sherlock’s trustworthy friend/sidekick Dr John Watson) make the films incredibly entertaining indeed, even if they are not as faithful to the source material as a purist would like. (Photo: Warner Bros)