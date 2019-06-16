Entertainment Gallery Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Karan Wahi’s London vacation Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Karan Wahi are holidaying in London. While Asha and Karan flew earlier, Rithvik joined the two later. Television stars Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi are having the time of their lives in London. (Photo: Asha Negi/Instagram) While Asha Negi and Karan Wahi took an early flight, Rithvik joined the two later. (Photo: Asha Negi/Instagram) Karan Wahi also rang in his birthday during the vacation. (Photo: Asha Negi/Instagram) Asha and Karan caught the India vs South Africa's World Cup match in London. (Photo: Asha Negi/Instagram) Asha and Rithvik have been going steady for quite a while now. (Photo: Rithvik Dhanjani/Instagram) Their camaraderie has made the two one of the most popular and loved couples in the world of television. (Photo: Rithvik Dhanjani/Instagram) In fact, even Karan and Rithvik's bromance has often been highlighted. (Photo: Rithvik Dhanjani/Instagram)