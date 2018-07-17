1 / 13

TV and film actor Rita Bhaduri died on Tuesday morning. The news of her demise was shared by actor Shishir Sharma who worked with the late actor in popular TV show Kumkum. He wrote, "We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma.”