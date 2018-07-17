1 / 6

Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri died on Tuesday morning. Known for her role in films like Raja, Beta, Viraasat, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na and Hero No.1 among others, the 62-year-old was last seen on TV show Nimki Mukhiya. The news about her sudden demise left the entire film and television industry shocked. Her last rites were performed at the Cremation Ground in Andheri East, Mumbai.

READ Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri dead (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)