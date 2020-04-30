- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Long way home for migrants in Konkan and the wait, even longer
- Concerns over Gujarat app, with links to health secy, used to track cases
- Punjab extends curfew by 2 weeks, joins Bengal in lifting some curbs
- Warning signs emerge in the East: Why Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar are the states to watch
- Attacks on frontline workers: UP to bring in ordinance for strict penalty
- The Covid nudge: Labour shortage makes Punjab, Haryana farmers switch from paddy to cotton
- Sizeable number of healthcare workers battle anxiety: Study
- Policemen in high-risk zone arrange for food, get drains cleaned
Rishi Kapoor: A pictorial tributePublished: April 30, 2020 10:55:13 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Coronavirus LIVE: India needs Rs 65,000 crore to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
- Warning signs emerge in the East: Why Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar are the states to watch
- EntertainmentActor Rishi Kapoor passes away
- EntertainmentRishi Kapoor dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan writes, 'I am destroyed'
- TrendingFans pay homage to Irrfan Khan on social media with unique artworks
- Trending'We are all vulnerable': German doctors pose nude to protest lack of protective gear
- SportsIPL 2020: Counting the zeroes in ‘zero year’
- SportsIPL 2020: How suspension of obligations through force majeure can mitigate losses
- OpinionIt is now essential to begin end of lockdown
- Fact Check: Revisiting virus curve, to read lockdown effect
- LifestyleYour coffee maker can also do these other amazing things; find out
- TechnologyRedmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launching today