Along with the clicks, Riddhima wrote an emotional post remembering her late father and actor Rishi Kapoor. Her caption read, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without - your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday ️" (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)