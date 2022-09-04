Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary: Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima remember him with ‘a cheer, not a tear’
September 4, 2022 3:06:30 pm
On late actor Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary, his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered him, as did his fans and admirers.
Neetu Kapoor shared this happy photo with Rishi, who passed away in 2020. Neetu captioned the post, "Happy birthday," and added a heart emoji. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo of the late actor and we got to see her and actor Ranbir Kapoor in the reflection. "In your reflection, we live and love… Happy Birthday Papa ❤️," she captioned. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
Riddhima also shared this click of Rishi on her Instagram story and wrote, "We miss you so much, especially today but 'With a cheer, not a tear, in OUR eye' Love you Papa. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo of her daughter Samara Sahni and wrote, "Always looked upto him.” (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
Here's an old family photo of Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir, and Riddhima Kapoor, shared by one of Ranbir's fan pages and reposted by Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: ranbirfanbase/Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia shared some photos with Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
Raj Bansal, a film distributor and analyst, shared an old photo with Neetu and Rishi and wrote, "Remembering my dear friend Chintu on his Birth Anniversary today. #RishiKapoor.” (Photo: Raj Bansal/Instagram)