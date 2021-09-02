8 / 10

Sidharth Shukla and his close friend and former BB 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill had a great rapport. In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Shehnaaz opened up about their relationship and said, "The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)