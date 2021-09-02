Must Read
- Separatist patriarch, firm pro-Pak hawk on Kashmir, Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away at 92
- TV actor Sidharth Shukla dies at 40
- Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passes away
- The Verdict: Prithviraj, Ajay Devgn and the most bizarre film in years
- Follow latest news and LIVE updates on Afghanistan Taliban here
- Explained: Is five specialist batsmen the right call for India?
- 'Delimitation is part of the agenda to further disempower people': Mehbooba Mufti
- Ravichandran Ashwin: Joe Root's antidote at The Oval
RIP Sidharth Shukla (1980-2021): A pictorial tribute to the beloved TV starSeptember 2, 2021 3:05:34 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Communalising of news a problem, brings bad name to country: SC
- EntertainmentTV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
- EntertainmentSidharth Shukla dies at 40
- EntertainmentSidharth Shukla death UPDATES: Manoj Bajpayee, Kapil Sharma in shock
- Trending'Who's the dancer?': Health worker's impromptu ballet at hospital lobby goes viral
- TrendingWatch: ITBP personnel rescue locals stranded at 12,000 feet in Uttarakhand
- SportsRavichandran Ashwin: Joe Root's antidote at The Oval
- SportsWatch: Ronaldo escapes red as he appears to punch Irish player before taking a spot kick
- OpinionWhat the global flow of guns tells us about how states fail
- 'US didn't invest in institutions of Afghan democracy'
- LifestyleHeart attack is becoming common among young people; a doctor explains the causes
- TechnologyDell Latitude 15 9520 review: Next-level premium business laptop