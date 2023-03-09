RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
March 9, 2023 10:34 IST
March 9, 2023 10:34 IST
1 / 10
Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik's death came as a shock to his colleagues in the Hindi film industry. The stars have been pouring love for 'the kindest and the happiest man' they knew. Scroll to see some old photos of the versatile actor.
2 / 10
Satish Kaushik started his career in theatre and went on to act in Hindi cinema. (Photo: Express Archive)
3 / 10
Satish Kaushik also did some TV shows. (Photo: Express Archive)
4 / 10
Satish Kaushik has also directed a number of films. (Photo: Express Archive)
5 / 10
Director Satish Kaushik explaining the scene to star cast Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai on the sets of his film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Samajwadi Party member Amar Singh had a guest appearance in the movie. (Photo: Express Archive)
6 / 10
Satish Kaushik was known for playing comedic characters. (Photo: Express Archive)
7 / 10
Over the years, Satish Kaushik has delivered several roles and aced them all. (Photo: Express Archive)
8 / 10
As a film actor, he was noted for his roles as "Calendar" in Mr. India. (Photo: Express Archive)
9 / 10
Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher shared a great bond both on and off the screens. (Photo: Express Archive)
10 / 10
We pay our deepest condolences on the actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter's sudden demise. (Photo: Express Archive)