Pop singer Rihanna was in England on Monday to support the West Indies cricket team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The singer's fashion game was spot on as she cheered for the West Indies team. Her photos from the stands were shared by the official Twitter handles of ICC and Windies Cricket. "Look who's at #SLvWI to Rally 'round the West Indies! Watch out for @rihanna's new single, Shut Up And Cover Drive 😉🎶 #CWC19 | #MenInMaroon," read the tweet on ICC's twitter account.