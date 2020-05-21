- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Follow live updates on cyclone Amphan
- Facing migrant flood, UP, Bihar say need help to connect to districts
- Chinese bring more boats to lake in Ladakh, Indians a road
- When room moves to home, class comes into the classroom
- Mohanlal turns 60: Rare photos of the Lucifer actor
- ‘Don’t know why lockdown was announced with four hours notice’: Naushad Forbes
- Atmanirbhar Bharat: In 2 schemes worth Rs 30,000 crore, 40% funding to come from states
Riddhima Kapoor shares lovely photos of a young Rishi and Neetu KapoorPublished: May 21, 2020 12:05:19 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: Storm weakens into depression; Kolkata airport hangars collapse
- LIVE: Limited flights to resume initially; only web check-in allowed
- EntertainmentRana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are 'officially' engaged
- EntertainmentPonmagal Vandhal trailer: Jyotika's courtroom drama is dark, intense
- TrendingSky is pink: Netizens in Bhubaneswar share pictures post Cyclone Amphan
- TrendingVideos of cyclone Amphan flood social media as it makes landfall
- Sports‘Why don’t you eat here more often?’: Anju Bobby George remembers deceased SAI cook
- SportsKohli is GOAT, past controversies: Freewheeling with Sarfraz Nawaz
- OpinionCovid-19 could do for the biomedical industry what the Y2K scare did for the Indian IT sector
- New states growing at faster rate
- LifestyleMohanlal is undoubtedly the fittest at 60; watch video
- TechnologyFacebook enables profile lock for Indian users