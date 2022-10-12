Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fans got to see some more photos from the actor couple's Mehendi night. Scroll to see them. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
2 / 9
Richa Chadha took to her Instagram to share a new set of photos from her Mehendi festivities. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
3 / 9
The post caption read, "Mehendi ki raat aayi mehendi ki raat ✨🥰#RiAli." (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
4 / 9
In these unseen images, the happy bride was seen dressed in designer Karan Torani's teal green outfit. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
5 / 9
These images are from a day before their grand festivities began in Delhi where a small intimate dinner was hosted. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
6 / 9
Richa and Ali were captured in some adorable moments together. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
7 / 9
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's dreamy wedding week was celebrated earlier in October. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
8 / 9
From a cocktail party, sangeet to wedding and reception, Ali-Richa shares all photos with their fans. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
9 / 9
Richa and Ali's reception in Mumbai was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Sanya Malhotra and Sudhir Mishra, among others. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)