Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Italian holiday was all about fun reels and local delicaciesAugust 2, 2022 4:46:43 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Amit Shah says will implement CAA once vaccine drive for 3rd dose is over
- CitiesThird monkeypox case in Delhi, India tally now at 8
- EntertainmentKoffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor dodges question about ‘quality sex’, Aamir Khan says ‘Kaise sawal puch raha hai?’ Watch promo
- EntertainmentThe top 5 underrated films of July: From Janhvi Kapoor's criminally under-appreciated Good Luck Jerry to Freida Pinto's period drama
- TrendingWatch: Nagaland minister joins folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations
- TrendingVideo of a food delivery agent removing two concrete bricks from a busy traffic junction wins the internet
- SportsCWG 2022 Day 5 Live Updates
- SportsFrom cutting chaff on the fields to lifting barbell to win CWG bronze: Weightlifter Harjinder's journey
- OpinionThe powerful and ubiquitous ED
- Explained5G auction: who bought what bands and why?
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra says she has lost her Miss World gown
- TechnologyOppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno