Must Read
- Afghanistan crisis: 'We are more scared of Pakistanis among the Taliban'
- Afghan woman MP says flew to Delhi last week, deported
- Caught on video: Gangsters enjoying liquor, snacks inside police lock-up
- An Expert Explains: Why is China building missile silos?
- Two Congress pots simmer: Mixed signals on Capt Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel defiant
- Govt clears all 9 names sent by Collegium for Supreme Court, now one vacancy
- Lack of resilience and defensive resolve scripts India's batting collapse in Headlingley
- Days after govt deleted para on Mughals, culture section of govt website becomes a photo gallery
- Kabir Khan upset with demonisation of Mughals in Hindi cinema: 'They were the original nation builders'
- Follow LIVE and latest updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis here
Rhea Kapoor shares new photos from her ‘best reception ever’August 26, 2021 2:32:58 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Govt committed to ensuring evacuation of all Indians: Jaishankar after all-party meet
- Explained: How have India's new drone rules been liberalised?
- EntertainmentSamantha Akkineni says The Family Man was 'scary, risky' for her: 'Thought it would flop badly or...'
- EntertainmentTiger Shroff shifts to new home with parents Jackie-Ayesha, sister Krishna says 'last house was rented, this is our very own'
- TrendingMandy Patinkin bonds with grieving fan, confirms touching story behind iconic ‘Princess Bride’ scene
- TrendingShashi Tharoor memes take over internet, Congress MP shares his favourite ones
- SportsWFI lets off Vinesh Phogat with a warning, allows her to compete at World championships
- SportsLack of resilience and defensive resolve scripts India's batting collapse in Headlingley
- OpinionHow ideologies of national parties are domesticated by Northeast India’s grassroots politics
- How have India's new drone rules been liberalised?
- LifestyleVarun Dhawan tries dry needle therapy; know all about this muscle pain relief procedure
- TechnologyXiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event: Check out all new products