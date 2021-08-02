1 / 10

Filmmaker and screenwriter Rumi Jafry's daughter, Alfia Jafry, is getting married. The pre-wedding festivities started with a haldi ceremony, which took place on Sunday evening. While only a few friends and relatives were a part of the event, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza were seen in attendance. Both of them will be seen in the director's upcoming film Chehre. Scroll to see some inside photos. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)