Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Updated: September 21, 2022 4:22:23 pm
Comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday morning. He suffered a heart attack in August and was on ventilator for more than 40 days. Over the years, Raju Srivastava entertained us with his rooted wit and by finding comedy in our humdrum, monotonous lives. Scroll to see some of his old photos. (Photo: Archive photos)
Comedian Raju Srivastava at a comedy show with Sunil Paul, Gaurav Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Suresh Menon, and a few others. (Photo: Archive photos)
An old photo of Rakhi Sawant with Raju Srivastava. (Photo: Archive photos)
In his career, Raju Srivastava played small roles in many films. (Photo: Archive photos)
Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Raju Srivastava in the film Mr Azzad. (Photo: Archive photos)
Gajodhar bhaiya will be missed by his fans. (Photo: Archive photos)