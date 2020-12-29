1 / 10

Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna is considered by many as the first superstar of Indian cinema. His success in films like Namak Haraam, Anand, Amar Prem, Aradhana, Kati Patang, Daag, Anurodh and Safar, among others made him a force to be reckoned with, and his legacy is still cherished by fans of Hindi cinema. (Photo: Express Archives)