3 / 8

The actor, who featured in over 255 films, is remembered for his performances in films such as Laila Majnu, Devadasu, Maya Bazar, Mooga Manasulu and Premabhishekam among others. Premabhishekam is one of the biggest Telugu hits with 533 days run at a theater, while Devadasu became a referral point for many of its recreations. (Photo: Express Archive)