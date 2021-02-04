6 / 6

Godzilla vs Kong - March 26

The Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown-starrer is helmed by Adam Wingard. The film brings together two of the most popular monsters in cinema: Godzilla and King Kong. In the trailer, Kong has been projected as a mother figure who has vowed to protect a human child after forging an unlikely, unfathomable bond with her. Godzilla is the big bad guy who wants to destroy the planet. Now, who among the two will finally win the battle is what forms the narrative of the movie. (Photo: Godzilla: King of the Monsters/Instagram)