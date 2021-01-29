Breaking News
- A protest against protest: ‘Locals’ want farmers gone
- Amit Shah meets injured cops: ‘Proud of their courage’
- Backing farmer protests, Oppn to boycott President’s address today
- Probe on after businessman ‘kidnapped for Rs 3.30 crore ransom’
- UP Police book Tharoor, six journalists for sedition
- Surplus livestock at agricultural universities after sale restriction
- ‘Compulsory retirement without reason’ Notice to state after assistant prof moves HC
- Ghazipur ripples in Haryana, Punjab; back-up calls go out
- ATS arrests 55-year-old Afghan national for staying in state using fake documents, IDs’
- Deployment up at Singhu, farmers stand ground
- Explained: President’s address in House
- Conspiracy is hatched in secret, says court, dismisses Natasha bail plea
Release dates: Every Bollywood film confirmed to hit cinema halls in 2021January 29, 2021 8:00:41 am
