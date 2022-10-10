Rekha turns 68: When the diva was asked about wearing sindoor, how she made it a fashion statement
October 10, 2022 2:33:52 pm
When it comes to Bollywood’s style divas, the list will be incomplete without the mention of Rekha. As she turns 68, here’s revisiting the life and works of the actor. From her style statements to her quotable quotes, we take you on a journey of all things Rekha with some of her remarkable photos down the years. The actor has made wearing sindoor a part of her look, despite the controversies down the years. (Photo: Express Archive)
Born Bhanurekha Ganeshan, she started working in showbiz from an early age. (Photo: Express Archive)
Daughter of actors Gemini Ganeshan and Pushpavalli, Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films Inti Guttu (1958) and Rangula Ratnam (1966). She has appeared in more than 100 films over the years. (Photo: Express Archive)
Rekha has never been afraid to experiment with her looks or characters. (Photo: Express Archive)
Rekha always surprised her fans with her versatility. (Photo: Express Archive)
Rekha's name dominated tabloids in the 70's and 80's for several reasons. (Photo: Express Archive)
One of the most sensational news at that time was when she entered Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding, wearing sindoor and a mangalsutra. (Photo: Express Archive)
However later, Rekha later told Hindustan Times that she had come straight from a shoot, and had forgotten to take off the sindoor. (Photo: Express Archive)
Talking about her love for the sindoor look, Rekha said that she wasn’t ‘worried’ about people’s reactions. "I think it looks rather nice on me. Sindoor suits me." (Photo: Express Archive)
The book Rekha: The Untold Story too has many mentions of this controversial look of hers. (Photo: Express Archive)
The book stated that during the 1982 National Awards, the actor was honoured with an award for best actress, and during the event, Neelam Reddy, the then president of India, had asked her about her sindoor look. (Photo: Express Archive)
Even today, whenever Rekha makes an outing, she is seen in beautiful Kanjivaram sarees, heavy jewelry, and of course the sindoor. (Photo: Express Archive)
Here's wishing a happy birthday to the style diva, Rekha! (Photo: Express Archive)