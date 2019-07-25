Toggle Menu Sections
Rejctx screening: Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan laud Goldie Behl’s ZEE5 web serieshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/rejctx-screening-sonali-bendre-sussanne-khan-goldie-behl-zee5-web-series-5851253/

Rejctx screening: Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan laud Goldie Behl’s ZEE5 web series

Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kapoor and few others came to see Goldie Behl's digital debut ZEE5's Original web series Rejctx.

Goldie Behl Web Series Rejctx launch, Sonali Bendre

Goldie Behl has made his digital debut with ZEE5's Original web series Rejctx. At its special screening, not only wife Sonali Bendre, but Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kapoor and few others came to see Behl's work. Scroll on to see all the photos.

sonali

Sonali Bendre was seen posing for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sonali, Goldie Behl

Rejctx is touted as a musical mystery thriller. The 10-episode show began streaming on ZEE5 from July 25. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne

Sussanne Khan was all smiles at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne, Sonali Bendre

Sussanne also posed with her good friend Sonali Bendre. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan, Goldie Behl

Sussanne greeted Goldie Behl too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor was clicked standing next to the web show's poster. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rejctx team

The whole team of Rejctx posed with director Goldie Behl. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rejctx cast

Rejctx features Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Ayush Khurana, Prabhneet Singh, Ridhi Khakhar, Saadhika Syal and Pooja Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

