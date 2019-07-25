Entertainment Gallery Rejctx screening: Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan laud Goldie Behl’s ZEE5 web series Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kapoor and few others came to see Goldie Behl's digital debut ZEE5's Original web series Rejctx. Goldie Behl has made his digital debut with ZEE5's Original web series Rejctx. At its special screening, not only wife Sonali Bendre, but Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kapoor and few others came to see Behl's work. Scroll on to see all the photos. Sonali Bendre was seen posing for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rejctx is touted as a musical mystery thriller. The 10-episode show began streaming on ZEE5 from July 25. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sussanne Khan was all smiles at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sussanne also posed with her good friend Sonali Bendre. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sussanne greeted Goldie Behl too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kunal Kapoor was clicked standing next to the web show's poster. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The whole team of Rejctx posed with director Goldie Behl. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rejctx features Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Ayush Khurana, Prabhneet Singh, Ridhi Khakhar, Saadhika Syal and Pooja Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)