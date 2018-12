Closed doors and windows offer many layers of meaning in Mrinal Sen's films. As do men with typically Bengali 'jholas'. This scene recalls his groundbreaking 1971 film Interview, which drew both critical acclaim and commercial success, and revolved around such issues as middle-class angst, rampant unemployment, and, according to the director's own admission, anti-colonialism. It is considered to be the first of his Kolkata trilogy. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)