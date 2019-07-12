Toggle Menu Sections
Raveena Tandon celebrates son Ranbir Vardhan’s birthday

Raveena Tandon shared throwback photos of her son Ranbir Vardhan on his 12th birthday today. Raveena and husband Anil Thadani have two kids--daughter Rasha and son Ranbir.

Raveena Tandon shared an emotional post on her son Ranbir Vardhan's 12th birthday. The actor also shared throwback clicks of her son. Scroll to see all photos. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon wrote, "When they grow up so fast ... all of 12 years, but still my littlest baby♥️." (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

The actor's caption further read, "#HappyBirthday my #Ranbirvardhan #allof12 all the love and happiness in the world to you my baby!!" (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Farah Khan wrote in the comment section, "Awwww happy birthday Ranbirvardhan." (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon often shares photos of her family on social media. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon tied the knot with film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. In 2005, Raveena gave birth to their daughter, Rasha. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Ranbir Vardhan was born in 2007. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Rasha and Ranbir Vardhan with father Anil Thadani. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the recreated version of the song "Sheher Ki Ladki". (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Sharing this photo of her husband Anil and son Ranbir, Raveena wrote, "#Mine♥️ #myboys Maldives. #vacationtime." (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

