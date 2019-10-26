Toggle Menu Sections
Raveena Tandon celebrates her ‘best birthday ever’ on Nach Baliye 9https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/raveena-tandon-celebrates-best-birthday-ever-nach-baliye-9-6088931/

Raveena Tandon celebrates her ‘best birthday ever’ on Nach Baliye 9

Raveena Tandon's 45th birthday was celebrated on the dance reality TV show Nach Baliye 9. Choreographer Ahmed Khan also had a reason to celebrate as he recently completed 25 years in the industry.

raveena tandon birthday

Raveena Tandon turns 45 today. The actor's birthday was celebrated on the dance reality TV Nach Baliye 9. Raveena termed this as her 'birthday her best ever'. Choreographer Ahmed Khan also had a reason to celebrate as he recently completed 25 years in the industry. His wife and children paid a visit to the show and surprised him. Lara Dutta, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kirti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and others sent their wishes to Ahmed for his achievement.

raveena tandon nach baliye 9

Raveena Tandon said, "I am really touched by the team's gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me. You all are my family now and today I feel so blessed to say that on this very special day, my entire family is with me. Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise."

nach baliye 9

Raveena was surprised when her parents, in-laws, and daughter turned up on the set to celebrate her birthday.

raveena birthday

Raveena added, "This can be categorised as the best birthday ever. My mom and dad or my in-laws have never visited any of my sets. And this gesture by them is truly very special for me. I can only say it can't be a bigger day for me. I had the best time of my life!"

Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan said he entered the film industry when he was just 12. He said, "I am really very grateful to this industry. At the age of 12 years, I started working in this industry and I consider myself a lucky child artist who has received a lot of love from this industry."

Ahmed Khan nach baliye 9

Ahmed credited Saroj Khan for giving him his first break when he was just 16. "In this industry, people have few godfathers, but I want to thank 3 people from the industry who have helped to become what I am today," Ahmed said, adding, "First is my guru, Saroj Khan who gave me my first break at the age of 16 as an assistant. Eventually, I got my second break when Ram Gopal Verma approached to choreograph his movie Rangeela. At the age 21, nobody gives such a huge responsibility but Ram Gopal Verma made me a Choreographer. And Third is my brother Sajid Nadiadwala who made me believe that I have the talent and determination to achieve my dreams. I am thankful to each and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey”.

Ahmed Khan

Nach Baliye 9 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android