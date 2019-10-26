Raveena Tandon celebrates her ‘best birthday ever’ on Nach Baliye 9

Ahmed credited Saroj Khan for giving him his first break when he was just 16. "In this industry, people have few godfathers, but I want to thank 3 people from the industry who have helped to become what I am today," Ahmed said, adding, "First is my guru, Saroj Khan who gave me my first break at the age of 16 as an assistant. Eventually, I got my second break when Ram Gopal Verma approached to choreograph his movie Rangeela. At the age 21, nobody gives such a huge responsibility but Ram Gopal Verma made me a Choreographer. And Third is my brother Sajid Nadiadwala who made me believe that I have the talent and determination to achieve my dreams. I am thankful to each and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey”.