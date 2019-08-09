Mahesh Babu turns 44: Rare photos of the Telugu superstar

Toggle Menu Sections
Mahesh Babu birthday: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who will be seen next in military drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, turns 44 today.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turns 44 today. The actor has had an illustrious journey in films. He is today counted among the most bankable actors of south cinema. On his birthday, here's looking at photos of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor from Express Archives.

Mahesh Babu with Sonali Bendre in the supernatural drama Murari. (Photo: Express Archives)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in Vamsi. (Photo: Express Archives)

Mahesh Babu tied the knot with Namrata Shirodkar on February 10, 2005. The duo makes for an adorable couple. Namrata often shares some never seen before photos of her husband on Instagram.

We spotted a childhood photo of Mahesh Babu on Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram account.

Films that contributed considerably towards establishing Mahesh Babu’s career included Pokiri, Okkadu, Athadu, Khaleja, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi. (Photo: Express Archives)

Mahesh Babu with Mink Singh in romantic comedy Raja Kumarudu. (Photo: Express Archives)

Preity Zinta also shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in Raja Kumarudu. (Photo: Express Archives)

Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu on the sets of a film. (Photo: Express Archives)

