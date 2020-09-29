8 / 10

In the mid-1990s, Zohra Sehgal returned to India. Apart from acting in several films, plays and TV shows, she began to perform poetry. Her first performance was at a memorial to Uday Shankar organised by his brother Ravi Shankar in 1983. After that, she received several invitations, and she even travelled to Pakistan to recite verses for 'An Evening With Zohra.'



Here, Zohra Sehgal can be seen with Shammi Kapoor. (Express archive photo)