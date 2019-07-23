Entertainment Gallery Ranveer Singh’s selfie game is strong Ranveer Singh shared a series of selfies on Instagram. Each selfie had him dressed as one of his on-screen characters. On Tuesday, 83 actor Ranveer Singh treated his Instagram followers to selfies of his on-screen characters. "Which dudes selfie game is the strongest?" he asked his fans. Scroll and decide which one is your favourite. The first selfie was Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. He played Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat. The character brought him a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. Next, we see Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao Simmba from Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba. The 34-year-old actor got into the shoes of a cop for the masala entertainer and won hearts in his inimitable style. Sporting a rough and rugged look, the next selfie features Ranveer Singh as Murad from Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh transformed into Charlie Chaplin to give the legend a tribute. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Jaali Chaplin". Ranveer Singh owned the screen as Peshwa Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 release Bajirao Mastani. Dil Dhadakne Do featured him in the role of Kabir Mehra. Despite being a multi starrer with actors like Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma and others, Ranveer managed to create his own space and leave an impact on movie buffs. The actor's swag is on point as he shares a selfie as Gunda Bikram from 2014 release Gunday. Ranveer Singh as Giddy Gabo from an ad shoot. "Saxy Buoy Ram," read the caption of a photo of Ranveer Singh from Ramleela. Lastly, we have Ranveer Singh as himself.