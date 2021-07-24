8 / 12

Shruti Haasan shared a throwback picture of herself and wrote, "12 years ago today - I had no idea what I was getting into :) all I knew was that I like it and I wanted to get better everyday - I still feel that way :) a LOT has changed and for that I am so grateful 🙏 Thankyou for all the love and support .. I have a special place in my ♥️ for you .I feel blessed truly 💖onwards and upwards everyday feels like a new journey has just begun." (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)