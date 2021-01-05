9 / 11

Neha Dhupia shared photos from the sets of MTV Roadies and wrote, "The many moods of the last vote out ... also thank you to some of my favourite roadies for teaching us the best kind of lesson ... a lesson in friendship. As for the rest of it ... shine on with your revolution our dearest @md_zabi_khan ... @abhimanyuraghav2 @poonamshah5 glad to have you in my corner and @shreyakalraa you my dearest are a firebrand 🔥..." (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)