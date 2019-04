Ranveer Singh was spotted on Friday in Team India's blue jersey at the picturesque Dharamshala cricket stadium. Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was also present at the stadium. 83 revolves around the Indian cricket team which lifted the World Cup in 1983. It was led by Kapil Dev, whose role Ranveer is playing in 83. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Chirag Patil among others.