8 / 11

Dia Mirza captioned the photo, "Had too much fun working on this one! Thank you to the entire team for making every moment so special. For anyone trying to reach me, please call my agent because I’m going to be too busy watching the show 🙃❤️ Grab your popcorn and get comfy. Call My Agent Bollywood, streaming now on @netflix_in @applausesocial." (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)