Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor?

From Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan's clicks from Kalank to photos shared by Ranveer Singh, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrina Kaif among others, here is a look at photos shared by celerities on social media.

Ranveer Singh

"Hear colours. See sounds," Ranveer Singh wrote sharing this click. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit shared this still from her upcoming film Kalank. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan

Kalank actor Varun Dhawan too shared a still and wrote, "ZAFAR #mondaymotivation." (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, Arbaz Khan

Katrina Kaif shared a photo of herself with Arbaaz Khan on her Instagram story. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sharing the photos, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Happy Sinhala and Tamil new year all my Sri Lankan friends." (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a click of herself and husband Anand Ahuja. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shared her look for Super Dancer Chapter 3's upcoming episode. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Sharing the photo, Kriti Sanon wrote, "#AiraGaira @varundvn @adityaroykapur #kalank #candid." (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor posted this photo with the caption, "It’s a way of life." (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared a click of herself with sister Kareena Kapoor and wrote, "#siblingday everyday #mondaymotivation." (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Sharing the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Jaltaa hai sooraj mujhse. Jab se Cheen lee hai maine uski roshni. Chaand gaya hai chutti pe sametey sab raaz humaare. Rehne de ab raat kaashni. -Ayushmann." (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

