Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor?https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/ranveer-singh-madhuri-dixit-karisma-kapoor-social-media-photos-5677125/
Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor?
From Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan's clicks from Kalank to photos shared by Ranveer Singh, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrina Kaif among others, here is a look at photos shared by celerities on social media.