Sunday reads
- What does it mean to be an inclusive, empathetic society
- Why the queen of ghazals Begum Akhtar ordered, ‘Parda Uthao’
- What happened when virtual meetings took over our lives and we became the WFH generation
- How our future homes and work spaces can include ideas of impermanence
- As the lockdown took over our lives, what do children have to say
- What an epidemiologist has gathered as we complete a year of the pandemic
- Sachin Hindurao Waze: The man at the centre of Mumbai's world of police, politics and patronage
Ranveer Singh looks uber cool in all-black as he poses in a stadium, see 6 new photosMarch 21, 2021 4:20:11 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- After Suvendu Adhikari, father Sisir joins BJP at Amit Shah's rally in Bengal
- Election LIVE | PM sad about Disha Ravi's tweet, but not about Assam floods: Priyanka
- EntertainmentHarman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani tie the knot in Anand Karaj ceremony, see photos and videos
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan talks about taking COVID-19 vaccine soon in his blog, says he is in 'queue'
- TrendingHeartwarming video of man helping thirsty squirrel drink water from bottle goes viral
- TrendingGordon Ramsay falls for daughter's 'magic trick' and netizens are loving it
- SportsIndia vs England: New combo packs a punch
- SportsStill early days: Rohit on opening combo with Virat in T20 WC
- OpinionPoliticians are not gods
- Sachin Waze case: How Shiv Sena dragged its feet
- LifestyleTahira Kashyap has a 'bold' take on the ripped jeans controversy
- TechnologyZebronics Zeb Smart Bot review: Smart Speaker with built-in IR remote