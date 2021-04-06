8 / 15

Shefali Shah is yet another celebrity who has got vaccinated. Sharing the news, Shefali wrote, "Got my vaccine! Did u? Must do...The side effects song (Composed and created by @pallavisymons): I got chills, they're multiplying! From this vaccine, they're supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned All night through-hoo...But oh my heart's still set on 2!!" (Photo: Instagram/Shefali Shah)