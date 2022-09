1 / 11

Actor couples Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Sounsza and many others like Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jackie Shroff, and Suniel Shetty, among others became a part of Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's house Varsha in Mumbai's Malabar Hill. Scroll to see all photos.