Entertainment Gallery 83: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in Glasgow Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 in Glasgow. Deepika is set to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the Kabir Khan directorial. Real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon turn reel life partners in Kabir Khan directorial 83. Deepika, who married Ranveer in 2018, is set to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film. She has joined the cast of the much-awaited film in Glasgow. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh welcomed Deepika to the team of 83 with an adorable post. He shared a photo on his social media handles featuring Deepika, Kabir Khan and himself. The caption read, "*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!!" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the film that narrates the story of Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win in 1983. The actor shared another photo on Instagram. "Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk #83squad," Ranveer wrote alongside the photo. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and director Kabir Khan are surely having a good time in Glasgow, where the film's cast and crew are currently shooting. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Ranveer Singh also shared a Boomerang video on Instagram that he claims to be the "Story of my Life Real & Reel!" (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)