83: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in Glasgow

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the film that narrates the story of Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win in 1983. The actor shared another photo on Instagram. "Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk #83squad," Ranveer wrote alongside the photo. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)