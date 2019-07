It is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's birthday today. On the big day, the actor released his first look as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial 83. However, film trailers and first look posters are not the only things the star shares on his social media handles. In the past, Ranveer had given his fans quite a few glimpses of the kind of child he was growing up. Even when he was younger, Ranveer kept up with the latest trends. (Source: Instagram/ranveersingh)