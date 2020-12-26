Top news
- 'Bizarre tactics': Former Indian cricketers criticise India's team selection for 2nd Test
- MP Govt debates its version of love jihad law today, includes alimony
- With CPM since Class 5, 21-year-old is set to be Thiruvananthapuram mayor
- Consumer in focus: DoT & Trai may dash telcos’ hopes of fixed floor price
- AAI seeks 2.5 acres in Pune; airports and airlines prepare to be hubs for distribution
- BARC audit report confirms ex-executives spiked TRPs: Mumbai police
- Dry run planned in four states: focus on delivery, cold chain, adverse event watch
- Farmers respond: It’s clear Govt will not back down, we are prepared for the long haul
- 'Ushered in the trend of modernism in Urdu' Noted writer, poet dies
- Will bury you 10 feet under... no one will come to know: Chouhan warns land mafia
- Experiment with laws for a year or two, change if needed: Rajnath Singh
- UP’s anti-conversion law: Before arrest, youth was thrashed; 2 held for assault, say police
- MP Cabinet approves draft of 'love jihad' bill: Up to 5 years of jail for forced conversions
- EntertainmentRajinikanth's health 'progressing well', advised complete rest
- EntertainmentWonder Woman 1984 ending explained
- Trending'Christmas miracle': A gingerbread monolith appeared at a San Francisco park
- TrendingYear-ender 2020: Check out the top viral videos that took netizens by storm
- SportsIndia land first blows in Boxing Day Test, bundle Australia for 195
- SportsINDvAUS: Jadeja averts collision with Gill, takes catch off Ashwin's bowling
- OpinionSC verdict exposes fallacy of using general category as reservation for upper castes
- Reading the new US policy on Tibet: snubs to China on Dalai Lama, rivers
- LifestyleThe Pandemic Dictionary: From Aarogya Setu to Zoom calls and all the new words in between
- TechnologyApple MacBook Air M1 review: Power doesn’t come at a price