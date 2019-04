Saqib Saleem, who is celebrating his birthday today, was seen with Mohinder Amarnath. "Best birthday ever !! Spending time with jimmy sir on my bday what else could I have asked for.Thank you for this @kabirkhankk sir 🙏❤️ @83thefilm @reliance.entertainment #relive83," he wrote sharing a photo. (Photo: Saqib Saleem/Instagram)