Anupam Kher was the first one to share an inside photo from Sid and Kiara's reception. "Congratulations to two of my most favourite and beautiful people on becoming one. May God give all the happiness in the world to @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra! I have seen #Kiara since her @actorprepares days. What a phenomenal growth. Touch wood. Love and blessings! ❤️😍 #Marriage #Reception #KiaraAdvani #SidharthMalhotra," he wrote. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)