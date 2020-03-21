COVID19
- Coronavirus: Days after partying, visiting malls, Andhra man tests positive
- Tourist free of coronavirus dies of heart failure; panic in Bhilwara
- Odisha: AIIMS doctors accuse senior of hiding son’s COVID-19 status
- Case in a Mumbai slum: Officials hit tracking hurdle
- Horoscope Today, March 21, 2020: Check astrological prediction
- Janata curfew should be extended for two weeks: Dr Arvind Kumar
- Coronavirus: Stranded in Iran, Indian fishermen await rescue
- Punjab to put notices on doors of those quarantined; addresses, names online
- Give mid-day meals or food security allowance, Centre tells states
- Kerala reports 12 fresh coronavirus cases, state’s total now 40
- Delhi: As fear spreads, educational institutions extend shutdown beyond March
Rani Mukerji turns 42: Rare photos of the Mardaani actorPublished: March 21, 2020 11:14:03 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- How far are we from COVID-19 drugs, vaccine?
- CitiesTill last moment, Delhi gangrape convicts hoped for court miracle
- EntertainmentCoronavirus outbreak: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra send positive vibes
- EntertainmentBollywood singer Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence
- TrendingWatch: Singer's Hindustani classical piece on coronavirus wins the internet
- TrendingThese animals showing how to wash hands are now social media stars
- SportsStories from a storied career: How PK affected lives
- SportsPK Banerjee, the Prince Charming of Indian football, departs
- OpinionCovid-19 nudges India to pursue regional cooperation through both SAARC and BIMSTECv
- Explained: How far are we from COVID-19 drugs, vaccine?
- LifestyleEating lemon, turmeric or mango cannot prevent coronavirus, says WHO
- TechnologyGoogle I/O is fully cancelled due to Covid-19