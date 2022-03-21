6 / 11

The Fame Game star Gagan Arora announced his wedding on Monday. "Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look," the actor captioned the photo. (Photo: Gagan Arora/Instagram)