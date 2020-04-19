9 / 12

Ali Zafar shared a throwback photo of himself and wrote, "PC Lobby. Remember sketching 16-18 hrs continuously everyday...back breaking. Needed to support family & save 4-5 lakhs to be able to record my first music album & video. Took me 5 yrs & “Huqa Pani”- “Channo” was released. Rest is history. Will never forget those times." (Photo: Ali Zafar/Twitter)