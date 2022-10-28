Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are the new couple in town
October 28, 2022 4:35:51 pm
Randeep Hooda celebrated Diwali with his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram and shared the photos. Find out more details about the new couple on the block.
In the Diwali pictures, Randeep and his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram can be seen posing with a thali of diyas in their hands. (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Instagram)
Lin too shared a selfie with Randeep as they celebrated a happy Diwali together. (Photo: Lin Laishram/Instagram)
If you are wondering who is Lin Laishram, we have the answer. (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Instagram)
Lin Laishram is an international model, actor, and entrepreneur. Lin Laishram hails from Manipur. (Photo: Lin Laishram/Instagram)
She first appeared in a cameo in Om Shanti Om. She also played the character of Bembem in the Priyanka Chopra-starrer 2014 film Mary Kom. (Photo: Lin Laishram/Instagram)
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have been spotted together earlier too. (Photo: Lin Laishram/Instagram)
Two years back, Lin wished Randeep on his birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who inspires me to read Manto everyday.
Happy birthday Meri jaan @randeephooda ❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Lin Laishram/Instagram)