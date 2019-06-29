Entertainment Gallery Ranbir Kapoor spends time with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are joined by their children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor in New York. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are joined by their children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor in New York. And, from the looks of it, it seems the two veteran actors are enjoying their family time there. Neetu and Riddhima shared the photos from the family outing on their Instagram accounts. Scroll to see what fun the Kapoors had in New York. Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Rishi and Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni, Neetu wrote, "Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality 🥰 they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men 🥰#threescompany #familytime." Riddhima shared the same photo and captioned it, "#famjamlove". Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an adorable click with father Rishi Kapoor. She captioned it with a heart emoji. Ranbir Kapoor was seen dining with sister Riddhima, mother Neetu, niece Samara Sahni, and other members of the family. Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she clicked a photo with husband Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat and granddaughter Samara. The three ladies of the family, Riddhima, Samara and Neetu.