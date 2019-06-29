Toggle Menu Sections
Ranbir Kapoor spends time with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New Yorkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/ranbir-kapoor-spends-time-with-rishi-kapoor-neetu-kapoor-in-new-york-5806164/

Ranbir Kapoor spends time with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are joined by their children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor in New York.

ranbir kapoor family vacation

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are joined by their children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor in New York. And, from the looks of it, it seems the two veteran actors are enjoying their family time there. Neetu and Riddhima shared the photos from the family outing on their Instagram accounts. Scroll to see what fun the Kapoors had in New York.

rishi kapoor, ranbir kapoor photos

Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Rishi and Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni, Neetu wrote, "Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality 🥰 they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men 🥰#threescompany #familytime." Riddhima shared the same photo and captioned it, "#famjamlove".

rishi kapoor with daughter riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an adorable click with father Rishi Kapoor. She captioned it with a heart emoji.

ranbir kapoor family dinner

Ranbir Kapoor was seen dining with sister Riddhima, mother Neetu, niece Samara Sahni, and other members of the family.

rishi kapoor, neetu kapoor daughter riddhimma kapoor

Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she clicked a photo with husband Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.

neetu kapoor instagram photos

Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat and granddaughter Samara.

neetu kapoor with granddaughter samara photos

The three ladies of the family, Riddhima, Samara and Neetu.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Haryana Congress leader’s murder: Two arrested by police, main accused still at large
2 DU B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
3 Mother, wife of drowned Salvadoran migrants awaits their repatriation