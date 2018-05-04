1 / 6

After the teaser of Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was released, the film became a topic of discussion. To keep the buzz around the much-awaited biopic alive until it reaches the theatres on June 29, the makers have been releasing several posters of Sanju. In these posters, we see Ranbir in his various avatars representing different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life. Scroll through to see how closely the young actor resembles the Khalnayak of Bollywood.